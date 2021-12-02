The Waynesburg University Music Program will host its annual Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Roberts Chapel.
The concert will feature an array of holiday music performed by the Lamplighter Concert Choir and Symphonic Band. The repertoire will include classical choral pieces and Christmas movie classics.
“I am certain they will be pieces that the audience knows and loves,” said Dr. Ronda DePriest, professor of instrumental music and director of the music program.
In addition to the vocalist and instrumentalist performances, DePriest said the audience can expect a few special surprises.
“There will be some special artists at this year’s Christmas Concert, but I don’t want to give away the surprise,” DePriest said. “Also, there may be some audience interaction, so attend with the intention of entering actively into the fun.”
In compliance with the Keep Waynesburg Well Plan, all in attendance will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. More information can be found online at waynesburg.edu/keepwaynesburgwell.
A reception will follow in the Marsh Center. Admission is free, and the public is cordially invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.