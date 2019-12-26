Zellweger portrays Garland in film 'Judy'

The first thing most people think of when they hear the name Judy Garland is most likely her famous role in the hit film, “Wizard of Oz.”
But there was much more to Garland than that one role, and actress Renee Zellweger brought to light what it was like to be Judy Garland in the film “Judy,” which hit home theater rental outlets this week.
According to rottentomatoes.com, “it’s winter in 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland (Zellweger, ‘Chicago’ and ‘Jerry Maguire’) arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. At that time, it’s been 30 years since she shot to global stardom in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shines through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of ‘the world’s greatest entertainer.’”
According to IMDb’s trivia, prior to the film’s release, Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli publicly made it clear through her Facebook account that she had “never met nor spoken to Renée Zellweger” and that she personally did “not approve nor sanction (this film project) in any way.”
The film premiered at the 2019 Telluride Film Festival. On the website Rotten Tomoatoes, the film is certified fresh with a critics score for the Tomatometer at 83 percent and an audience score of 85 percent.
“This is one of those solo turns where the star performance matters more than the story, and Renee Zellweger, playing the legendary singer Judy Garland in her sad last months — broke, anxious, drunk, rueful, but still in it, gives it everything she’s got,” said Top Critic Johanna Schneller with “Globe and Mail.”
Directed by Rupert Goold, the film is rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking.
Other films to look for through home theater rental outlets are:
n “Adopt a Highway,” directed by Logan Marshall-Green and starring Ethan Hawke, Chris Sullivan, Christopher Heyerdahl and Diane Gaeta. An ex-con finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind his workplace after serving a 21-year sentence in prison. Confused and disoriented by an unfamiliar, technology-driven society, he becomes convinced that the baby is his opportunity for redemption.
The film has not been rated.
n “Freaks,” directed by Zach Liposvsky and Adam B. Stein and starring Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park and Amanda Crew. A quizzical and brave 7-year-old, tired of cowering behind the doors of the house she shares with her dominating and paranoid father, begins to explore the outside world she is warned against, where ‘Abnormals’ threaten everyday people, and death and violence are an everyday occurrence.
This film is rated R for language and violence.
The synopsis from both films is from redbox.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.