The crime drama series “Ozark” returns for its third season this weekend on Netflix.
Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix in 2017, “Ozark” stars Jason Bateman, who has also directed several episodes in the first and second seasons and Laura Linney as the lead characters. Bateman is a financial planner named Marty Byrde and Linney plays his wife Wendy, a public relations consultant on political campaigns turned housewife. Byrde moved his family to the Ozarks from the Chicago suburbs after a money laundering scheme gone awry. Now, he must make amends to the drug cartel by setting up an even bigger operation in the Ozarks when the couple gets involved with the local criminal element.
According to RottenTomatoes.com, Season 3 opens with the Byrde’s desperately trying to gain control of their family’s destiny. While Marty keeps preaching the status quo, Wendy, along with Helen and the drug cartel’s leader, is pushing for expansion. When Wendy’s brother Ben blows into town everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.
SERIES DETAILS
TV Network: Netflix
Premiere Date: Jul 21, 2017
Genre: Drama
Executive Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque
Also available on Netflix:
n Blood Father (Rated R) – A 2016 film, the “Blood Father” stars Mel Gibson as Link, an ex-convict who fights to protect his estranged daughter from the drug cartel that is hunting her down. In this thrilling action film, John must use his connections from his past life and his skills as an ex-criminal to keep him and his daughter alive. The film also stars Erin Moriarty, Diego Luna, Michael Parks, and William H. Macy.
n Uncorked (Not Rated) – A Netflix original movie written and directed by Prentice Penny and featuring Matt McGorry, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance. The film tells the story of one young man trying to choose his own destiny while his father has other expectations of him joining the family BBQ joint.
Also arriving on other streaming networks are:
Amazon Prime
n Luther Season 5 – A psychological crime drama centered on a brilliant but self-destructive detective, who has more in common with the criminals he hunts than he would like to think.
n Making the Cut (Amazon Original Series) Season 1 – Twelve designers from around the globe who are competing to take their brands to the next level in a new fashion-forward reality TV show.
Hulu
nBrown Girl Begins (Not Rated) – A science fiction and fantasy film that takes place in 2049, when the survival of the people in a forsaken island depends on young Ti-Jeanne risking death by a spirit so she can take her place as a Caribbean priestess and save her people.
n Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 – Six-part noir thriller starring based on the book Baghdad Central by Elliott Colla.
