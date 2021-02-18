Music review: A.J. Croce - ‘By Request’

The son of the late Jim Croce, A.J. Croce has been following his own very successful musical path since the release of his eponymous debut album in 1993.
After suffering a tragic loss, Croce finds comfort and strength on his latest offering through the familiarity of songs he would previous perform for close friends and fellow musicians in the intimacy of his home and studio.
“By Request” features cherished covers from the singer-songwriter’s past that serve as a nostalgic trip down memory lane when times were filled with great expectations.
Croce’s 10th album is the first release to feature his full touring band of drummer Gary Mallaber, bassist David Barard and guitarist Garrett Stoner.
The set opens with a rousing rendition of Billy Preston’s “Nothing from Nothing” and showcases Croce’s soulful voice and spirited piano playing.
Croce expresses the heartbreak of losing love on Neil Young’s “Only Love Can Break Your Heart,” highlighting the track’s emotional and melancholy essence.
The Five Stairsteps’ 1970 hit “Ooh Child” has Croce affectionately conveying the hope that things will get easier and brighter when we are able to walk in the rays of a beautiful sun. A stroll in the sunshine certainly sounds pretty good right about now.
Croce channels the charisma of a young Rod Stewart with a hearty performance on the Stewart and Ronnie Wood penned “Stay with Me” originally released in 1971.
Other highlights include Croce’s deft interpretations of Tom Waits’ “San Diego Serenade,” Sam Cooke’s “Nothing Can Change This Love,” Allen Toussaint’s “Brickyard Blues” and a bluesy version of the Beach Boys’ “Sail on Sailor.”
Shorty Long’s “Ain’t No Justice” closes the set as Croce provides the track with a musical makeover by infusing a little of his own unique funk and R&B stylings.
In the end, “By Request” proves to be a moving and memorable treasury of impactful songs covered by a talented artist as he fully embraces the healing powers of music.
