Music review: Alice Cooper - ‘Detroit Stories’

I was first introduced to the theatrical genius of Alice Cooper after purchasing “The Alice Cooper Show” back in 1977 with live versions of “Under My Wheels,” “I’m Eighteen,” “Billion Dollar Babies” and “School’s Out.”
I was hooked after just one listen.
Only Cooper could make his nightmares this entertaining on stage with a little help from a guillotine, menacing black widow spider, boa constrictor, electric chair, straitjacket, baby dolls and fake blood.
Forty-four years later, Cooper is still up to his old tricks with “Detroit Stories.” Producer Bob Ezrin partners with Cooper yet again to oversee a stellar set of cover arrangements and new numbers that pay tribute to Cooper’s birthplace.
The original shock rocker fittingly opens the set by performing a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Rock ’n’ Roll” with guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa adding a little extra punch to this classic track penned by Lou Reed.
Cooper flexes his Detroit muscles by shifting into high gear with MC5’s Wayne Kramer and Grand Funk Railroad’s Mark Farner assisting Cooper in detailing an evening of reckless adventure on “Go Man Go.”
Things take a sudden left turn by venturing into Partridge Family syrupy musings with a cover of Outrageous Cherry’s “Our Love Will Change the World.” And just like that, you find yourself merrily singing along to the chorus with a retro vibe that has flavorings of the infectious Coca-Cola television commercials that aired when I was a kid.
Recorded by the surviving members of the original Alice Cooper band, “Social Debris” is a statement about being a misfit in a crazy world as Cooper sings, “I don't commit, I just collide/I won't submit, I'll just decide/On where to run or where to hide.”
Motown is in the house with Sister Sledge and Motor City Horns doing their best to help Cooper bring in the funk on “$1,000 High Heel Shoes.”
“Play it loud and fast/Make that guitar blast/Play it like today will be your last,” declares Cooper with a spirited shout-out to his hometown on “Detroit City 2021.” Cooper spotlights numerous Motor City artists from his glory days by announcing, “Me and Iggy were giggin' with Ziggy and kickin' with the MC5/Ted and Seger were burnin' with the fever/And Suzi Q was sharp as a knife.”
The album closes with a gritty cover of Bob Seger’s “East Side Story.” Cooper passionately relays the song’s ugly consequences of poverty and the desperation it breeds.
For over 50 years, Cooper has shocked, educated and entertained fans through a musical presence that demands to be seen as well as heard. “Detroit Stories” is yet another chapter in the continuing nightmare that Cooper welcomed us to enter and still refuses to let us exit.
