Music review: Ann Wilson - ‘Fierce Bliss’

Ann Wilson’s new solo release features heavy doses of classic Heart with her commanding voice fully embracing the spotlight.
“Fierce Bliss” finds the Heart lead singer delivering a delightful set of original arrangements and some very special cover performances that range from straightforward rockers to passionate power ballads.
“Greed” is a fiery original number that opens the album and demonstrates that the 71-year-old singer still has the same golden pipes today as first heard on vintage Heart tracks like “Even It Up” and “Barracuda.” “Greed is empty/Greed is lonely/Constant craving/For one thing only,” declares Wilson as she vividly details a society that desires excess and instant satisfaction.
“Black Wing” follows the stirring first track with a softer reflective mood inspired by the isolation of the pandemic with Wilson earnestly seeking signs of hope and normalcy as she requests, “Bring me news of the world of insanity/Bring me back my impossible dream.”
The pressure of staying successful in the music business is outlined by Wilson from personal experience on “A Moment in Heaven” when she sings, “Reach back down into the well/Recreate the magic spell.”
When it comes to interpreting other artists, Wilson is spectacular at adding her own musical style to four memorable covers.
Two glorious voices come together when Vince Gill joins Wilson for a moving rendition of undying passion on Queen’s “Love of My Life.”
Equally impressive is a striking cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Forget Her.” Wilson masterfully relays the pain and heartache of trying to shake the memory of lost love and the damage caused by the departure.
Wilson channels the marvelous Annie Lennox on a rousing cover of “Missionary Man” with the assistance of a gospel choir for added emphasis to drive home the song’s true meaning.
The album’s standout moment comes on “Bridge of Sighs” with Kenny Wayne Shepherd delivering an incredible guitar performance. Both Wilson and Shepherd capture the original passion of this Robin Trower classic from 1974.
The set comfortably closes with an acoustic country flavoring on “As the World Turns,” demonstrating Wilson’s versatility and the desire to keep pushing forward.
Fans of Yes should recognize the beautiful album cover designed by famed artist Roger Dean. Indeed, Wilson’s latest effort is a treat for both the eyes and ears.
