Brandi Carlile emerged out of a life in lockdown to deliver a moving new album formed during a reflective time of quiet isolation.
“In These Silent Days” finds the 40-year-old singer-songwriter providing her personal perspective on life, love and lessons learned the hard way through 10 emotionally charged arrangements that provide an intimate view into Carlile’s heart and soul.
“Right on Time” opens the set with Carlile addressing the need to be a stronger partner as she declares, “Help me to rewind and we can find ourselves again.”
“You and Me on the Rock” spotlights Carlile channeling the organic simplicity of Joni Mitchell as she speaks about the process of constructing a lasting relationship that brings out the best in her by gratefully proclaiming, “I’ll build my house up on this rock, baby/Every day with you/There’s nothing in that town I need/After everything we've been through.”
“Letter to the Past” serves as a revealing confessional with Carlile fully understanding the things that left emotional scars on her growing up. As a result, she promises to be a better person for her family as she sings, “Folks are gonna lean on you/And leave when the cracks appear/But, darling I'll be here.”
The yearning to improve as a parent is the subject of “Mama Werewolf.” Sometimes good intentions can go astray and pain can be inflicted. Carlile asks that her children be the silver bullet that curbs the unintended reckless actions.
A wave of emotion is released on “Broken Horses” with Carlile recounting a turbulent upbringing by fervently confessing, “I have ever so politely treaded softly for your praise/I have whispered through the tears and pleaded sweetly to your face/It is time to spit you out like lukewarm water from my mouth/I will always taste the apathy, but I won't pass it down.” This stunning number leaves its impact far after the closing notes fade with Carlile determined not to repeat mistakes of the past.
The album closes with the tender piano ballad “Throwing Good After Bad.” The heartache of a dissolving relationship is heard and felt through Carlile’s vulnerable vocals describing the painful moment when distance is the only option as she sings, “I know you're leaving me/I know I'm not your home.”
In the end, Carlile’s bumps in the road and temporary setbacks of the past serve as motivation to build a life on a solid foundation that can stand the winds of change in a way that provides protection from the imperfections that challenge us daily.
