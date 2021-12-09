Music review: Brian Wilson - ‘At My Piano’

Sometimes less is definitely more. That is certainly the case with the latest release by Brian Wilson.
For “At My Piano,” Wilson offers solo instrumental renditions of some of his most memorable creations. As an architect of the California sound of the 1960s, 79-year-old Wilson pares down his musical masterpieces into intimate one-on-one sessions to be appreciated and absorbed in quiet reflectiveness.
Accompanied by only his piano, the genius takes us on a sentimental journey through 15 memorable Wilson numbers that simply sparkle during their organic revealing.
“God Only Knows” opens the set and steals the show early. Even without words, this glorious number touches the deepest areas of the soul with its emotional expression of love and vulnerability at the most basic and honest level.
The beauty of “In My Room” is showcased as a fragile confessional by detailing a special place where one can go to lock out all worries and fears within the comfort of four familiar walls.
One can’t help but smile while listening to the optimism and satisfaction radiating from selections like “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Good Vibrations.”
Not everything is always bright and sunny in Wilson’s world. In his loving hands, tracks such as “I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times” and “Surf’s Up” are incredibly complex melodies that freely flow while navigating a variety of feelings.
For me, the highlight of the album comes on “Love and Mercy.” Originally released on his debut solo album back in 1988, the track contains Wilson’s wish for a world united in love, mercy and understanding.
“You Still Believe in Me” and “Friends” are other noteworthy numbers that highlight Wilson’s incredible knack for crafting brilliant arrangements that still have an impact decades later.
Just like the vibe of the entire album, Wilson demonstrates that a little love, mercy and compassion can go a long way in making things just a little better for all of us.
