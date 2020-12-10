With Thanksgiving and all its pandemic restrictions a distant memory and Christmas Day fast approaching, I’ve spent the majority of my brief holiday break previewing the latest Christmas music releases.
Those close to me know that I am a Christmas music enthusiast with over 300 Christmas albums accumulated over the last 30 years. Despite maintaining such a large collection, I still get as excited as a child on Christmas morning when the new holiday recordings are announced.
While there are several first-rate offerings, Carrie Underwood’s first-ever Christmas album is the one that truly speaks to my heart this year.
“My Gift” features 11 festive tracks that possess an engaging touch of country, pop and Christian flavorings with the 37-year-old country music superstar delivering an inspiring combination of holiday classics and original arrangements in one spirited package.
Traditional arrangements “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” immediately set the holiday mood followed by “Let There Be Peace,” the set’s first original number with Underwood proclaiming the urgency for peace to prevail across all the world as we strive to love our neighbors unconditionally.
“Sweet Baby Jesus” is another original arrangement penned by David Garcia, Brett James and Underwood that expresses the true glory of the eternal gift we were given on that magical night in a manger as Underwood declares, “Fully human, fully God/Full of wonder and the blood/That one day you would shed to save the world.”
Two of music’s most beautiful voices perfectly blend together to sing the praises of the Christmas miracle when John Legend joins Underwood for the highlight of the album during a breathtaking performance of “Hallelujah.”
“Little Drummer Boy” receives a youthful twist as Underwood’s five-year-old son joins his mother as we are gently reminded on this holiday favorite that Christmas is to be innocently celebrated at any age.
Underwood closes out the celebratory collection with her glorious voice adding a soothing and tender touch to beautiful versions of “O Holy Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Away in a Manger,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Silent Night.”
This Christmas, Underwood’s musical gift provides a stirring soundtrack for all those decorating, shopping, baking and visiting sessions that will make memories to be carried with us for years to come.
