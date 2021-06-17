The blessings freely flow on Crowder’s new album of inspiring arrangements focused on reemerging from the darkness of a pandemic to embracing the hope and promise of better times ahead.
“Milk & Honey” is the fourth studio release by the contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter and three-time Grammy nominee from Texas.
“Good God Almighty” opens the set with Crowder expressing thanks for the source of strength he can depend on through the good and bad times.
“I can't count the times I've called Your name some broken night/And You showed up and patched me up like You do every time/I get amnesia, I forget that You keep coming around/Yeah, ain't no way You'll ever let me down,” sings Crowder as he offers thanks and praise in the morning, noon and night.
Moving tracks like “In the House” and “He Is” outline the promise of having a place where we all can bring our burdens with the confidence that God provides hope for the hopeless, rest for the weary and help for the hurting.
The title track spotlights the glorious day of finally arriving at a destination that meets our every need with Crowder declaring, “Choirs will be singing, saints on bended knee/Angels will be dancing, we will all be free/God in all His glory as far as you can see/It’s like every day is Sunday in the land of milk and honey.”
“We lions not cowards/Put your robe on we the choir,” proclaims Crowder on the rousing “Higher Power.” The track pulsates with the help of Hulvey offering a spirited vocal performance when describing how we are now washed cleaned from the ways that have dirtied our heart and soul.
“Better Than Sunshine” finds Crowder shifting into an easy pop groove as he details the experience of being born for the second time. Nothing outshines God’s love through this transformation that lasts for eternity.
“The Anchor” tenderly closes the set by delivering a stirring declaration of assurance in knowing we always have an anchor in the rage of the storm with Crowder singing, “To all who have faltered/There is an altar/Bring your plea on bended knee.”
Fans can catch Crowder perform when he makes a stop in Pittsburgh at the Carnegie Music Hall on Nov. 4.
