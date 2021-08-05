With five solo albums released over the last seven years, you could say David Crosby is enjoying a prosperous creative stretch.
As a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, the legendary singer-songwriter continues to triumph over his past demons and numerous health scares, treating fans to a musical rebirth of sorts.
Collaborating once again with his son James Raymond, Crosby’s latest inspired work features 10 free-flowing arrangements showcasing his knack for writing lyrics as well as demonstrating that his golden voice is still as engaging as it was back when CSN’s first album debuted in 1969.
“For Free” is an enjoyable release that possesses an easygoing Laurel Canyon vibe that speaks to successfully surviving a life journey filled with equal amounts of joy and sorrow.
“River Rise” opens the album with Crosby being joined by another iconic vocalist. Michael McDonald provides the backing vocal support as the lyrics comfortably address a feeling of being at ease in the moment as the singers declare, “Let the clock run out/Don’t care about it, not today.”
Donald Fagen lends his stellar writing skills to “Rodriguez for a Night," a song that sophisticatedly describes the heartbreak of losing a lover to another. The track transmits a smooth jazz styling that would fit perfectly alongside Steely Dan’s “Black Cow” from 1977.
The title track gets a refresh from Crosby and Sarah Jarosz. The Joni Mitchell number was originally featured on Mitchell’s 1970 “Ladies of the Canyon” album.
Penned by Raymond, “I Won’t Stay for Long” closes the set out with a reflective tone as Crosby professes, “I don't know if I'm dying or about to be born.”
As he quickly approaches his 80th birthday, Crosby clearly remains defiant to the idea of sitting back and retiring to his easy chair.
“I think I’ve found my way,” proclaims Crosby on the philosophical “I Think I.” Crosby has indeed found his way and is in the fruitful process of exploring it even further.
