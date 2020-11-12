While rummaging through my older brother’s extensive record collection back in 1977, I came across a debut release from a quirky guitarist with thick, black-rimmed glasses, skinny tie and a catchy name.
“My Aim Is True” spotlighted Elvis Costello performing gritty tracks of punk passion with jolts of new wave, rock and power pop. Costello’s arrangements packed a potent punch and exhibited a vibrant energy that fueled his biting lyrics about jealousy, apathy, anger and youthful rebellion.
Costello’s next album, 1978’s “This Year’s Model,” would be a continuation of his biting social commentary and give me yet another reason to follow the talented English singer-songwriter throughout his iconic career.
Forty-two years later, Costello is still going strong with the release of his 31st studio album. Recorded in various locations, “Hey Clockface” illustrates Costello’s musical diversity as it methodically zigs and zags in multiple directions over the course of its 14 tracks.
“Revolution #49” opens the set as a spoken-word confessional with an alluring Middle Eastern vibe that finds Costello hauntingly emphasizing love is the one thing we need to save.
Costello channels some malcontent musings inspired from his early days on “No Flag.” “Got a head full of ideas and words that don't seem to belong to me/You may be joking but I don't get the gag/I sense no future but time seems to drag,”agitatedly declares Costello on this track that would fit seamlessly on 1979’s “Armed Forces.”
Being a huge fan of Costello’s 1998 collaboration with Burt Bacharach on “Painted from Memory,” the new album contains three arrangements that drew my immediate attention. The piano-led ballads “The Whirlwind,” “The Last Confession of Vivian Whip” and “Byline” possess a timeless elegance that is a pure delight to digest through a simplistic vulnerability that showcases Costello’s heartfelt vocals as the 66-year-old sings, “I’ve had my moments/But all too few/You think you know me/Maybe you do.”
Revisiting the glory days of his debut release, “Radio Is Everything” features Costello still dishing out his quick wit as he proclaims, “I sound much better than I look/Like a hero in a book.”
With his latest effort, Costello demonstrates that his aim is still indeed true.
