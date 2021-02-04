Music review: Foo Fighters - ‘Medicine at Midnight’

The latest album by the Foo Fighters sounds unlike any of the band’s previous efforts. Frontman Dave Grohl has stated he wanted to make a party album. Sparked by elements of pop, funk and rock, “Medicine at Midnight” achieves Grohl’s vision.
For me, the new material draws comparisons to the delicious sound diversion delivered by U2 on “Pop.” Just like 1997’s U2 release, the Foo Fighters shift gears and venture down a winding road that demonstrates Grohl still has some surprises up his sleeve.
Grohl speaks of the good things to come on the opening track that echoes with a sense of spiritual cleansing and a refocused determination as he sings, “But if this is our last time/Make up your mind/I’ve waited a lifetime to live/It’s time to ignite/I’m making a fire.”
The title track possesses a smoldering dance vibe reminiscent of David Bowie that offers up a sophisticated energy, highlighted by Chris Shiflett’s impassioned guitar solo that instantly brings to mind the genius of Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“Shame Shame” serves as the album’s lead single and deviates the most from the Foo Fighters’ signature sound. It’s a dark slow burn of uneasiness that provides a hypnotic tone as Grohl announces, “I’ll be the war at your door/Come and let me in.”
“Waiting on a War” details the heightened anxiety caused by increasing political and global tensions, creating an uncertain environment that has stripped away our innocence and forced many to live each day simply waiting for the sky to fall. Grohl ponders the current situation in a search for a renewed purpose when singing, “Just waiting on a war for this and that/There’s got to be more to this than that.”
“No Son of Mine” draws from the band’s tried-and-true formula of offering straightforward rock that gets down and dirty right from the start. Filled with a distain from the aftermath of blindly following leaders who lack a moral compass, Grohl declares, “No son of mine will ever be/Under the power vested in thee/March into slaughter down on his knees.”
The acoustic beauty of “Chasing Birds” displays the lighter side of the band before closing it all out on a rousing note with the guitar-driven punch unleashed on “Love Dies Young,” making “Medicine at Midnight” the perfect prescription for curing what ails you.
