After the emotional high of Valentine’s Day slowly fades into normal routine, Joss Stone keeps affairs of the heart very real on her latest release.
Collaborating once again with Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, “Never Forget My Love” details a roller coaster ride of feelings experienced when love departs just as quickly as it arrives.
The 34-year-old British soul singer-songwriter feels right at home addressing the fragile subject matter on the 10 impassioned arrangements that possess a retro Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick vibe.
“Breaking Each Other’s Hearts” is the marvelous opener with soothing strings introducing Stone’s elegant vocals making a declaration of disappointment in a failing relationship by announcing, “All the mistakes I've made/I wish they would all go away/It’s as if they/Were tailor-made for me”
Stone finds her stirring soul groove on the title track. The song serves as a powerful anthem focused on that one defining moment when both partners realize it’s better to go separate ways with Stone offering a final farewell by announcing, “Never forget my love/I’ll never forget you/Even though sometimes I want to.”
While much of the album’s material reminisces about past love and moving on, Stone still offers up a few moments of encouragement and hope.
“Oh to Be Loved by You” is a light and bouncy number that exudes moments of pure joy as Stone sings the praises of discovering a relationship that secures, strengthens and satisfies when sweetly proclaiming, “Since the moment I could see that you fell in love with me/All my troubles, they left me, they walked right out the door.”
“We stick together/Through thick and thin/Whatever kind of sadness we find ourselves in,” sings Stone on “You’re My Girl.” The heartfelt number carries a reassuring message of having a good friend by your side without judgement or question, only love and trust.
“When You’re in Love” brings the set to an uplifting conclusion with Stone declaring,
“When you're in love/The whole world knows it/All that you'll see/Is colors shimmering, butterflies and bees.” It’s a charming promise that love eventually finds its way home.
With “Never Forget My Love” quickly shaping up to be her signature piece of work, there’s certainly little chance that anyone will soon forget Stone’s dazzling performance.
