Music review: Lindsey Buckingham - ‘Lindsey Buckingham’

The last few years have been particularly challenging for Lindsey Buckingham.
Since 2018, the California native has experienced the pain of being asked to leave Fleetwood Mac, endured open-heart surgery, adjusted to being an artist during a global pandemic and coped with the added stress of marital unbliss. That being said, the 71-year-old singer-songwriter manages to come out for the better, sounding stronger than ever on his latest self-titled release.
Written, produced and recorded by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles, the 10-song set possesses signature touches from previous Buckingham solo efforts as well as other classic Fleetwood Mac material. Every track is carefully treated to Buckingham’s exceptional guitar skills, flawless vocals and revealing lyrics.
With “Scream,” Buckingham opens the album optimistically by highlighting the many joys of having a companion share in the everyday moments that make up the day by proclaiming, “Nighttime's the time I love so much/Lost in the language of your touch/Just like you're waking from the dream.”
Buckingham seems to take the bumps in the road all in stride with “I Don’t Mind.” “On and on and on we go now/Rain will fall and winds will blow now,” sings Buckingham with a renewed perspective for what lies ahead.
“On the Wrong Side” finds Buckingham emotionally coming to grips with the departure from his former band by declaring, “Every now and then I fall/Every now and then I rise/When my back's against the wall/Still sometimes I compromise.”
Buckingham covers “Time” from the Pozo-Seco Singers by giving the 1966 folk hit a simplistic sophistication with a heartwarming vocal performance that is tenderly captivating.
While the opening arrangement focuses on the comforts of love, the tracks “Blind Love,” “Santa Rosa,” “Blue Light” and “Power Down” address the heartbreak of a fragile love and the desire to return to a simpler time when hope flourished and dreams were provided proper time to fully bloom.
Buckingham’s first solo effort since 2011’s “Seeds We Sow” ranks as one of his best of seven offerings. Perhaps Buckingham sums up his life and career best when singing, “Living life in overload/That’s the way it's always been.”
Whether alone or with Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham demonstrates that he still has plenty of great music to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.