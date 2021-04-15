The latest release from Marti Pellow will have listeners looking upward for inspiration.
As frontman and cofounder of Wet Wet Wet, Pellow’s name might not be easily recognizable here in the United States. The Scottish band didn’t draw my attention until releasing a splendid cover of the Troggs’ “Love Is All Around” for the soundtrack of 1994’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Funny how the time just slips away?
Focusing on his solo material, Pellow’s 12th album is an engaging exercise in vivid storytelling through the blending of various musical styles.
“Stargazer” comes across as a love letter to David Bowie’s genius and flair for the dramatic. Five years after the tragic passing of the man who sold the world, Pellow pays tribute to the Starman’s unquestionable influence with 13 tracks that spotlight Pellow embracing Bowie’s extraordinary musical vision.
The title track softly opens the set with a cosmic orchestrational build that seamlessly yields to horns and Pellow’s crooning, highlighting a dreamer’s quest to discover inspiration and beauty in the things that are heavenly.
“Freaks are born to rule the world in our own special way,” announces Pellow by graciously channeling Bowie in his descriptive search for love, acceptance and purpose passionately unfolding on the gritty metropolitan streets on “New York Angel.”
“These Are the Days” serves as the album’s lead single with the 56-year-old singer delivering a nostalgic snapshot that harkens back to uncomplicated moments when quality time was spent roaming the neighborhood with good friends long before adulthood came knocking with a bag filled with weighty responsibilities needing immediate attention.
“Teenage Rebel” feels like a reference to Ziggy Stardust and youthful exuberance brilliantly disguised in a fetching pop arrangement that at its core is pure glam rock.
Ballads “Don’t Be Scared” and “Love Me Tonight” are simply captivating with Pellow posting a haunting vocal performance that conveys a raw sense of vulnerability, loneliness and the need for giving and receiving unconditional love.
Traces of Bowie’s “Fame” can be heard (and felt) as the set closes with an infectious bass and guitar groove that allows Pellow to display his funky persona on “Black Horse.”
“Stargazer” is a delicious indulgence for both Bowie and Pellow fans.
