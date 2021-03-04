Music review: Moon Taxi - ‘Silver Dream’

“Silver Dream” is the latest release by alt-rockers Moon Taxi.
Containing 12 tracks of blissful positivity, the new material is light, infectious and a welcomed temporary relief from the constant burdens of trying to stay normal through a pandemic that regularly seeks to smash many of the little daily pleasures we once took for granted.
The opening track sets an immediate mood of endless enthusiasm that flows freely through the rest of the set with a focused finesse that is as infectious as it is calming. “Palm of Your Hand” offers up the sweet sentiment of experiencing a life-changing love as lead singer Trevor Terndrup understatedly declares, “I’m better than I’ve ever been before/I’ll never be the same, and you’re the one to blame.”
Carrying a vocal style like Adam Levine throughout most of the arrangements, Terndrup certainly has us all in the palm of his hand as he sings about dealing with an uncertainty that causes us to wonder if our luck will ever change on “Light Up.” The good news is the stars are lining up and diamonds in the rough are ready to shine.
Consisting of Terndrup on vocals and guitar, keyboardist Wes Bailey, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam and drummer Tyler Ritter, the Nashville-based band revisits its humble roots on “Hometown Heroes” with a nostalgic trip back to familiar surroundings where dreams originated and close friends and family supported ambitious goals.
“Above the Water” serves as an inspirational number about having someone there to encourage and guide us during those times when we need a life jacket to stay afloat from the pulling current that seeks to draw us down to the bottom of despair. “It’s just getting harder/But you keep my head above the water/And you’re pulling me along so much farther/Farther than I thought I could go,” proclaims Terndrup.
“The Beginning” is yet another message of hope that possesses a gospel vibe that preaches the message that the time is now to discover our purpose and leave fears and failures behind in order to start a new beginning.
The title track conjures up the tranquil final scene for the album with an ethereal tone that radiates a serene reassurance that all is not lost.
“Silver Dream” provides a graceful diversion from the worries that threaten to disrupt a soothing slumber.
