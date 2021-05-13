As the driving force of Heart, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson burst on the music scene with the release of 1976’s “Dreamboat Annie.”
“Little Queen” followed a year later, providing the spark that fueled the band to eventually go on to sell over 35 million albums worldwide and earn an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
With “You and Me,” talented guitarist and songwriter Nancy Wilson goes it alone for her first solo studio release of engaging original tracks and select covers.
Recorded in her California home studio during the pandemic, the album possesses a simplistic vibe created from the need to express a variety of emotions experienced over months of isolation and uncertainty.
The title track sweetly opens the album with Wilson highlighting her late mother’s continued influence as she sings, “I need your face so that everything can fall right back into its place.” It’s a touching testament to the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter.
Acoustic offerings “I’ll Find You,” “Walk Away” and “We Meet Again” showcase Wilson’s impeccable guitar skills as well as her surprisingly strong vocal style.
A celebratory mood overcomes Wilson when special guests Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters provide inspirational backing on “Party at the Angel Ballroom.”
When it comes to interpreting other artists, Wilson infuses her own musical leanings to Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising,” Pearl Jam’s “Daughter” and the Cranberries’ “Dreams.” Additionally, Sammy Hagar joins Wilson for a marvelous version of Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Boxer.”
The set gracefully closes with an instrumental tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. “4 Edward” serves as Wilson’s tender acoustic love letter to the guitar virtuoso who influenced countless musicians over the course of his iconic career.
“You and Me” demonstrates Wilson is as proficient in front of the microphone as she is behind the guitar.
