After establishing herself as a Grammy-winning songwriter by crafting engaging arrangements for notable artists like Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Jon Pardi, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Hemby proves she can stand on her own with the release of her second solo album.
“Pins and Needles” possesses a charming blend of country and pop stylings over 11 tracks that showcase Hemby channeling Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Amy Grant.
“Heroes” opens the set with the Nashville-based singer-songwriter cautiously keeping a safe distance from those she admires in an effort to prevent any letdowns as she announces, “I like to keep them way up high/Out of my reach and in my mind.” One never knows what they might see if given the opportunity to peek behind the curtain that protects those they look up to.
The title track is a Hemby and Brothers Osborne creation that highlights a head-over-heels relationship with Hemby declaring, “I'm sinking in your sand/You got the upper hand/I got you on Cloud Nine/You got me on pins and needles.”
With “Hardest Part About Business,” Hemby takes a tongue-in-cheek look at office politics and navigating up the corporate ladder unscathed, as she cooly warns, “The hardest part about business is minding your own.“
The pain of being shut out by a close friend is addressed on “Radio Silence” with Hemby tenderly singing, “I tried to reach you through the growing static/I tried to replicate the fading magic/Did everything to keep the signal from dying/All I got was radio silence.”
Unwavering friendship is examined on “It Takes One to Know One.” The number penned by Hemby and Lambert with Chuck Leavell manning the keyboard is a soulful summary of being with someone you can be your true self around all the time in any situation.
“Pinwheel” captures Hemby’s emotions while watching her career blossom and musical dreams come true with her proclaiming, “Carried all my dreams by the handle/Heavy as an anvil/And then they all showed up.”
Whether it’s writing songs for other artists or focusing on a solo career, Hemby’s latest effort strategically positions her for continued success.
