Guitar virtuoso Neal Schon displays his musical diversity with an impassioned set of instrumentals infused with various genres on his latest solo release.
“Universe” prominently demonstrates why he is one of the best guitarists in the business with the spotlight brightly shining on Schon’s skills through 15 tracks consisting of covers and original numbers that serve as a special tribute to the artists that influenced him during his storied career.
“Something in the Heart” is the melodically flowing opener that provides a soothing introduction for what is to follow.
The title track carries a swirling guitar groove and is reminiscent of vintage Santana as Schon creates an atmospheric mood through a series of glorious riffs that ascend various levels of beauty.
The former Santana guitarist and co-founder of Journey does an outstanding job channeling Jimi Hendrix with fiery performances on “Voodoo Child” and “Third Stone from the Sun.”
The album’s high point is found on Schon’s cover of “Purple Rain.” This signature Prince arrangement is lovingly interpreted by Schon with the assistance of gentle orchestration that punctuates the passion of Prince’s original vision.
Schon goes back to his early days in Journey to revive “Lights.” This stirring love letter to San Francisco was first featured on 1978’s “Infinity” with a young Steve Perry taking over the band’s main vocal duties. Schon’s playing conveys the emotion of witnessing the lights going down in the city and the sun beginning to shine on the bay.
To my surprise, Schon includes a gorgeous version of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe” from Wonder’s 1972 album “Talking Book” and later covered by Art Garfunkel on 1975’s “Breakaway.” It has always been one of my favorite numbers and Schon certainly does not disappoint with his take on the tender ballad.
The Beatles are fondly remembered by Schon during a soaring performance of “Hey Jude” that closes out the engaging set. I could not help myself from singing the chorus as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee masterfully captures the spirit of this Lennon and McCartney classic.
“Universe” is a rewarding journey that elegantly highlights Schon’s creativity, insight and talent for all to embrace.
