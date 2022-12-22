Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Oh, how time flies. It’s hard to believe it was 50 years ago that I discovered the genius of Neil Young after listening to my oldest brother’s copy of the artist’s 1972 release.
Prior to that, I was a mere six years of age when I heard my brother repeatedly playing “After the Gold Rush” on the family stereo. The 1970 release was certainly one of Young’s crowning achievements with memorable tracks like “Only Love Can Break Your Heart,” “Southern Man” and “When You Dance I Can Really Love.” Even at such a young age, I knew a good tune when I heard it.
“Harvest” followed and continued my affection for the singer-songwriter’s earthy arrangements filled with profound lyrics and inviting melodies.
Opening with a somber depiction of a lonely wanderer on ”Out on the Weekend,” Young takes listeners on an emotional journey that touches on sadness, loss, love, isolation and the constant search for a heart of gold.
Speaking of gold, “Heart of Gold” is one of Young’s most successful arrangements and features backing vocals by James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt. It’s a signature track that speaks to the giving and receiving of love.
Taylor and Ronstadt return to lend their beautiful voices to the reflective sentiment of “Old Man.” Written about the caretaker of Young’s new ranch at the time, the track ponders the meaning of life and a purposeful existence.
Based on Young’s experiences on the road, “The Needle and the Damage Done” is a cutting and heartbreaking number about loss and addiction as Young declares, “I hit the city and I lost my band/I watched the needle take another man/Gone, gone, the damage done.”
An added flavoring of grace and fragility by the London Symphony Orchestra is featured on “A Man Needs a Maid” and “There’s a World,” demonstrating another side to Young’s masterful arrangements.
This reissue of “Harvest” proves to be an endearing trip down memory lane and a reminder of what makes Young one of the great singer-songwriters of our time.
The special edition also includes a 1971 BBC concert set as well as three outtakes from the “Harvest” sessions, making this a wonderful gift for the music lover on your holiday list.
