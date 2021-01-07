Music review: Paul McCartney - ‘McCartney III’

They say all good things come in threes. If that holds to be true, then the latest release from Paul McCartney fulfills the promise he started with the acoustic leanings of 1970’s “McCartney,” continued with bursts of electronic flavorings on 1980’s “McCartney II” and ultimately completes with the cathartic tone of “McCartney III."
Recorded at his home in England during quarantine, McCartney once again serves as a one-man band by crafting 11 tracks that possess hints of his previous work as a Beatle, leader of Wings and as a solo artist.
“Long Tailed Winter Bird” is the acoustic opener that gracefully begins the set before easing into a charming jam with McCartney repeatedly asking if he’s been missed. After the social distancing of 2020, it certainly is comforting to hear a familiar voice.
“Find My Way” has McCartney offering words of encouragement and support as he proclaims, “You never used to be/Afraid of days like these/But now you're overwhelmed/By your anxieties/Let me help you out/Let me be your guide/I can help you reach/The love you feel inside.” It is during times like these that we should be reminded that love is all we truly need.
McCartney addresses the pressures of celebrity and the constant demands of being in the spotlight with “Pretty Boys” and speaks to the importance of being a good example to others on “Women and Wives” as he declares, “What we do with our lives/Seems to matter to others/Some of them may follow/Roads that we run down.”
The former Beatle temporarily goes electric on “Lavatory Lil” and “Slidin’” as heavy guitar riffs anchor these arrangements that would be a perfect fit for inclusion on “Abbey Road” or “Let It Be.”
“Seize the Day” encourages making the most out of every opportunity as McCartney sings, “When the cold days come/And the old ways fade away/There’ll be no more sun/And we'll wish that we had/Held on to the day.” Indeed, the end will come soon enough. Regrets are to be reserved for viewing in the rearview mirror.
The album comes full circle with “Winter Bird/When Winter Comes” tenderly bringing the set to a simplistic close. The track acts as a farmer’s lullaby with McCartney softly singing, “When summer's gone/We’ll fly away/And find the sun/When winter comes.” For me, this arrangement evokes memories of “I’ll Follow the Sun,” another McCartney fronted ballad from 1964’s “Beatles for Sale.”
As we look to a new year with hope and optimism, it is only fitting that McCartney extends an open invitation focused on the importance of constantly following love and searching for the good in all things.
