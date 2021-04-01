Music review: Paul Stanley’s Soul Station - ‘Now and Then’

Over more than a year into a pandemic that has forced us to isolate ourselves from the everyday activities once taken for granted, we have all experienced oddities that could fill a book detailing life during lockdown.
Many artists have taken advantage of the downtime to reflect back on their musical influences by searching for memories that evoke simpler times filled with great expectations and self-fulfillment.
Paul Stanley has used this period to venture down a new road. It’s a journey that leaves the mean streets of rock ’n’ roll for a celebratory jaunt embracing the soulful sounds of Motown and Philadelphia.
“Now and Then” highlights Stanley’s yearning to pay tribute to the sounds of his youth with the assistance of his new side project. Soul Station provides the Kiss co-founder and frontman with a group of distinguished musicians (including current Kiss drummer Eric Singer) and backing vocalists dedicated to their craft in a way that elevates Stanley’s unmistakable talent to a higher level.
The 14-track debut release features nine passionate covers from legendary artists like Al Green and Smokey Robinson as well as five original tracks that seamlessly pair the old and new perfectly together as part of one glorious R&B lovefest.
The 69-year-old Stanley sounds rejuvenated as he masters a new genre that makes a resounding impact without the need for makeup, costumes and dramatic stage theatrics.
From the very first moments of the smooth backing vocals and floating horns ushering in Stanley’s almost unrecognizable soft voice on album opener “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” there’s no mistaking that something special is happening here.
Stanley delivers on-the-money interpretations of unforgettable soul tracks like “O-o-h Child,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “Ooo Baby Baby” and “La-La Means I Love You.” The seasoned artist also shines on new numbers “I Do,” “I, Oh I” and “Lorelei,” demonstrating he can pen satisfying R&B tunes about love just as rewarding as thundering rock anthems about endless partying.
Stanley’s latest project proves that rock and soul can beautifully coexist in the proper hands.
