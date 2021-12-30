The latest studio effort by Small Jackets is the perfect way to raucously rock around the Christmas tree this holiday.
The Italian rockers leave little doubt about their intentions right from the start by unleashing a guitar-driven gut punch on the opening track “Midnight Town.”
With the stage properly set, eight more numbers follow as the band navigates a hardy walk on the wild side through an audio assault fueled by scorching guitar riffs, muscular drumming, pounding bass grooves and sturdy vocals.
Sounding like vintage Aerosmith from albums such as 1975’s “Toys in the Attic” and 1976’s “Rocks,” the band masterfully channels the gritty rock and bluesy swagger of Steven Tyler and the boys on this collection of songs that drip of vintage classic rock, sweat and gusto.
“Getting Higher” continues in the traditional rock anthem style before the band launches into some furious guitar action on the Led Zeppelin-esque “Next level.”
“Breakin’ the Line” possesses the same thematic elements of the opener, while “Funky Crunchy Woman” features a bluesy attitude that provides a slight shift of gears from the steady rock roadshow.
“The Jail” is a chaotic pleasure that recklessly rambles about like a vehicle speeding out of control, highlighted by Mark Oak’s energetic vocals and Eddy Current’s fiery guitar playing.
The guitar licks offered during “Movin’ On” are infectious and certain to get the feet stomping and fists pumping on this rowdy arrangement that seems designed to be performed in front of a live crowd.
The grinding guitar riffs of “Get Out of My Way” capture the true spirit of the set with a straightforward message that leaves little room for compromise when it comes to finishing what the band has started.
The set comes to a calming close with “Celebrate.” It’s the perfect opportunity to take a deep breath and gently decompress after experiencing the band’s blistering barrage of electrifying sounds delivered at full volume.
