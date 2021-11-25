Music review: Steve Perry - ‘The Season’

With the temperatures slowly dropping and the frosty white stuff already making an area appearance, it’s definitely beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas.
Now’s the time for the decorations to go up, gift lists created, dinner parties to be planned, baking recipes prepared and holiday music to serenade us every step of the way.
With over 400 Christmas recordings acquired as part of my holiday music catalog, the music marathon begins in my home the day after Thanksgiving and doesn’t come to a close until the arrival of New Year’s Day.
Despite my massive musical collection, I still get excited when the new releases come out each year. I’ve added 85 new albums over the last few months that are ready to take their spin in the rotation.
This year’s recommended selection to help set the proper festive mood is Steve Perry’s “The Season.”
Perry’s first-ever Christmas album features eight classic arrangements that possess a nostalgic vibe from holidays past, recalling the joy and comfort of being a child and experiencing the emotions and blessings of gathering with family and friends during this magical time of year.
The former Journey frontman leisurely opens the set with a soothing version of “The Christmas Song.” With soft piano accompanying Perry’s golden voice, the track provides perfect preparation for an evening of chestnuts roasting on an open fire.
Perry follows the same formula on tracks such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Silver Bells” and “Auld Lang Syne.”
“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” switches up the tempo with a Motown makeover provided by the crooning Perry as he stylishly requests for everyone to be on their best behavior in anticipation of Santa’s distribution of the abundance of toys and goodies on his sleigh.
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” provides the closing holiday sentiment with Perry tenderly navigating the emotion of the message. After experiencing life during lockdown through the pandemic, the track’s lyrics take on a special meaning as Perry sings, “Faithful friends who are dear to us/Will be near to us once more.”
As you enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, remember that it’s never too early to begin preparing for Christmas. Perry’s “The Season” will certainly give you a reason to smile and help to make the holiday merry and bright.
