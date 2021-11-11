Music review: The Georgia Thunderbolts - ‘Can We Get a Witness'

Southern rock is still striking all the right notes in the hands of the Georgia Thunderbolts.
The Georgia quintet’s debut full-length album is a 13-song set that is heavily saturated with a Lynyrd Skynyrd swagger.
“Take It Slow” is the smoldering opener, featuring a blazing harmonica front and center as lead singer TJ Lyle announces, “Got a full tank of gas and I’m headed down the road.”
Guitarists Riley Couzzourt and Logan Tolbert fuel “Lend a Hand” with an all-out six-string assault that propels a number about being there for each other when times get tough to a fist-pumping intensity that gets the blood flowing and heart pounding.
Rock and blues seamlessly blend on “Be Good to Yourself” and “Half Glass Woman” as the band channels aspects of vintage Free, Bad Company and the Allman Brothers Band.
On “Dancin’ With the Devil,” Lyle warns, “You can’t keep dancing with the devil and wonder why you’re still in hell.” Similar to the message of “Lend a Hand,” this number offers up help from the perspective of someone who has lived through the pain and can provide support as well as forgiveness.
The Georgia Thunderbolts pay tribute to the Allman Brothers Band with a scorching cover of “Midnight Rider,” giving this classic track a heavier feel that shakes the walls and rattles the windows as a gritty modern-day anthem.
The boys prove they can take the foot off the gas pedal and slow it down when needed on the ballads “So You Wanna Change the World” and “Looking for an Old Friend.”
“Can I Get a Witness” is a fiery arrangement about believing in yourself and ignoring the haters. Lyle takes aim at the critics looking to derail the spirit of the band in the early days when he defiantly proclaims, “All the doubt they had about me/Now they know they were wrong.” It’s an inspiring message that we can all take to heart when feelings of doubt and failure begin to erode confidence and desire.
“Set Me Free” is a slow-burning closer that features terrific guitar work and impassioned vocals. Lyle once again evokes the charisma of the late Ronnie Van Zant on the track about being free to follow your dreams.
“Can We Get a Witness” is an enjoyable ride that proves the elements of good Southern rock are the same today as they were decades ago.
