If you enjoy the soothing sounds of yacht rock during the summer months, then Train’s latest release is sure to satisfy those cravings to continuously hear bouncy arrangements of breezy vocals and smooth rhythms with an abundance of relaxing vibes that instantly make you forget about the problems of the day.
With Train’s first release of all original music in five years, “AM Gold” is the San Francisco band’s nod to the soft rock tunes that dominated AM radio during the 1970s.
Frontman Pat Monahan’s charming voice is perfectly suited for this popular genre of music on the 11 tracks that totally deliver easy-feeling melodies with a retro charm.
The title track sets the mood with an infectious melody that speaks to finding confidence in yourself after love has gone bad. Monahan sends an open invitation to find joy at the party by singing, “Breathe, baby, you ain't gotta worry no more/Just breathe, we'll be waiting on the dance floor/And let your body let it go/You’re best case scenario/Love don't come in stereo/Baby, you are AM gold.”
“Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)” is a slick R&B number about the struggles of keeping a relationship together and making sure the lines of communication are clear and true.
Pop star Sofia Reyes lends her sultry vocals to the snappy “Cleopatra” and Jewel joins the band on the radio-friendly “Turn the Radio Up.”
Beautiful memories make up the substance of “Amber Light.” The floaty reflection focuses on falling in love underneath the stars at the beach during a picture-perfect summer night with Monahan declaring, “Fire, beaches, summer nights/Laying in your amber light/Nothing in the world's okay/But you made everything alright.”
“Fake Flowers” demonstrates that not all the new arrangements are rosy. The tender ballad about love never firmly taking root is masterfully navigated by Monahan as he relays the pain of realizing that things aren’t what they truly appear to be when he sings, “The only thing real about you is your lies/And fake flowers never die.”
Lost love embraces a softer tone on set closer “It’s Everything.” Keeping on is the best way to mend a broken heart with time being the only answer to slowly erase the memories that were part of every day as Monahan proclaims, “I’m gonna miss the love in your kiss/And I'm gonna wish upon stars just like this.”
Train rolls into Pittsburgh on June 17 with special guests Jewel and Blues Traveler.
