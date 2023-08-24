One could say that Chris Davenport’s time has come. The singer-songwriter and worship leader steps into the spotlight with a debut effort that delivers passionate anthems of love, faith, struggle, perseverance and the ultimate triumph.
Friday, August 25, 2023
Updated: August 25, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023
“Thunder in the Desert” opens Davenport’s profession of faith by speaking to the majestic power of God and the new beginning, blessing, healing, joy and bountiful harvest that come from a spiritual rebirth.
“Jesus Is Lord” serves as an inspirational reminder that we are never alone or forgotten and how God’s power can defeat depression, addiction, sickness, confusion and death when Davenport declares, “Over this moment/Over this season/Over this story/Jesus is Lord."
“Plead the Blood” features Cody Carnes and Brandon Lake joining Davenport to sing about a future protected through the blood of Jesus when declaring, “Because my future is glory to glory/And my freedom has been purchased in full.”
Davenport’s convincing voice infuses a comforting tone to his messages of faith that can be applied to our daily actions as we navigate this world by following our spiritual compass.
“Beautiful Life” reinforces that each day is a gift from God that should not be taken for granted. Despite our troubles, it’s a wonderful time to be alive to savor our blessings in the here and now.
“You were never distant/It was me that crossed the line,” confesses Davenport on the title track. The good news is that promises delayed are certainly not denied and there is always time for good intentions and second chances through our spiritual conversion, saving faith and God’s gift of redemption.
“Behold Him” closes the set with a moving declaration of the sacrifice Jesus made for each of us with Davenport singing, “Behold the Cross/That shadows eternity/He hung there where I should be/From death to life.”
In the end, “Time” proves to be a compelling testament to Davenport’s devoted faithfulness and his overflowing musical gifts.
