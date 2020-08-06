Chris Tomlin’s latest album is an inspiring and diverse journey filled with arrangements echoing the praises of a transformational walk of faith that cleanses and strengthens the soul.
For “Chris Tomlin and Friends,” the acclaimed singer-songwriter and worship leader collaborates with artists like Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Florida Georgia Line, Cassadee Pope and Brett Young passionately crafting country-tinged tracks that welcomingly embrace elements of contemporary Christian and gospel music.
The beautifully performed opening intro prepares the heart for worship and informs listeners that church is now in session.
Rhett and Florida Georgia Line join Tomlin on “Thank You Lord” with its message of gratefulness for all the small things we often take for granted like summer nights, porch swings, support of friends and family and the opportunity to wake up to a brand new day.
“Reaching for You” serves as a powerful anthem that features contemporary Christian artists We the Kingdom delivering a stirring declaration of living with a determined purpose that comes from faith and complete devotion to following our calling in this world.
The centerpiece of the set is witnessed on “Power.” Needtobreathe’s Bear Rinehart’s vocals are spirited and focused while warning about placing our trust in temporary things such as money, fame and material items that soon fade away. God is to be the sole source of our faith as we keep our eyes focused on the mountains above.
“Together” is a unifying track that calls everyone to support one another during these uncertain times of social distancing, isolation, economic volatility and social unrest. It’s a gentle reminder that we never need to walk alone through times of trials and tribulations.
“Tin Roof” closes the album in a moving manner through a stunning performance by Blessing Offor. The Nigerian-born singer-songwriter and former “The Voice” contestant soulfully describes the washing away of sins as part of a spiritual rebirth. Just as rain gently dancing on a tin roof brings comfort and security to the person sheltered inside, our forever home awaits to welcome everyone into the family with the promise of everlasting life.
With a little help from his friends, Tomlin is able to share a variety of testimonials on a compelling album about unwavering faith that encourages and transforms through a simplistic message of hope and salvation.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
