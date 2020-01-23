Music review: Echosmith - ‘Lonely Generation’

Echosmith’s “Lonely Generation” is an intimate detailing of what it’s like navigating life in an age when social media and modern technology dominate the majority of our time. Instead of bringing us closer, screen time has replaced face-to-face time, leaving an entire generation more isolated and disconnected than ever.
“We’re the lonely generation/A pixelated version of ourselves/Empty conversations/I've disconnected, now I’m by myself,” declares lead singer Sydney Sierota on the title track that opens the California trio’s sophomore effort.
Sierota’s vocals add a vulnerable sophistication to the 12 tracks that demonstrate the band’s musical maturity since the 2013 debut release of “Talking Dreams.”
“Shut Up and Kiss Me” sounds as if it came off a Taylor Swift album with its straightforward message about being direct about your feelings when you discover that special someone who captures your heart.
“Cracked” is a passionate confessional that recognizes it’s okay to hurt, have flaws and be damaged as Sierota sings, “I know that I may be cracked, but I let the light in/If you want the best of me, get to know the hurt I’m hiding.” This track brings to mind “Unwell” from Matchbox Twenty’s third album, “More Than You Think You Are.” While we all carry some baggage and display scars, unconditional love can erase the loneliness and provide a sense of identity and purpose during difficult times.
“Everyone Cries” is a gorgeous piano ballad that features Noah Sierota joining his sister on a duet about being a comforter to the heartbroken and most vulnerable. Displaying hints of Alison Krauss, Sydney’s vocal performance on this number makes it the signature track of the album. Loneliness never sounded so beautiful.
Tracks like “Diamonds,” “Stuck” and “Love You Better” add an infectious spark to the coming-of-age set with delightful hints of synth-pop sleekness.
The album closes with a tender profession of love. “I Don’t Wanna Lose My Love” spotlights that moment when you discover the soulmate that completes your existence.
“We’re burning bright and it fills up the room,” softly sings Sierota. The arrangement’s innocence is a refreshing reminder of how love can truly change the world.
Echosmith will perform at Cleveland’s Beachland Ballroom on Feb. 18.
