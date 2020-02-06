Music review: Elton John - ‘Live from Moscow 1979’

As a huge Elton John fan, I was delighted to learn that his latest release would be of his performance at Moscow’s Rossiya Hall in 1979.
John delivers a captivating performance as he masterfully engages the crowd with his piano wizardry, heartfelt vocals and poignant lyrics, penned with writing genius Bernie Taupin.
Broadcasted at the time by BBC Radio 1, the recording has been remastered to stunningly capture the landmark event with a 16-song set that contains tracks from some of his best albums like 1969’s “Empty Sky,” 1972’s “Honky Chateau,” 1973’s “Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”
As one of the first Western rock stars to appear behind the Iron Curtain, John considerably tones down his flamboyant live show by performing one set alone with only his Steinway grand piano and electric Yamaha CP80. Ray Cooper, John’s longtime percussionist, provides additional accompaniment as part of a stirring second set for the adoring Russian fans.
A touching offering of “Daniel” opens the album and gently prepares the audience for the beauty and elegance to follow.
The true brilliance of John is witnessed during his moving versions of “Take Me to the Pilot,” “Rocket Man” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
The first set closes with the heartbreaking tribute to Marilyn Monroe on “Candle in the Wind” and a surprising cover of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
The second act contains some of my all-time favorite John and Taupin creations. “Funeral for a Friend” still manages to give me goosebumps every time I hear its graciously haunting farewell serenade and the vulnerability and hurt described on “Tonight” is simply magical.
The addition of “Better Off Dead” is a delicious treat. Originally from “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy,” this track is a featured number on the 1975 masterpiece carefully crafted by John and Taupin during the height of their success.
John pleases the crowd with a closing medley that consists of “Crocodile Rock,” “Get Back” and “Back in the U.S.S.R.”
Hopefully, the audience that day knew just how lucky they were to be in the presence of musical royalty.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
