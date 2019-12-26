Music review: Harry Styles - ‘Fine Line’

When the popular boy band One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Harry Styles immediately took full advantage of the opportunity to show fans what he can do as a solo act with a strong self-titled debut issued the following year.
The stylish singer continues to take his sound in a new direction with the release of his sophomore effort.
“Fine Line” demonstrates the maturity of Styles as an artist and displays his willingness to distance himself from his band’s past accomplishments with new arrangements that possess a confidence that is effortlessly delivered.
“Golden” opens the set with a retro Crosby, Stills and Nash vibe that navigates a lush musical path by delivering a dreamy confessional with Styles facing the uncertainties of love when declaring, “I don’t want to be alone when it ends.”
“Breathe me in, breathe me out/I don’t know if I could ever go without” sings Styles on “Watermelon Sugar.” The infectious number recalls the warm and wonderful feeling of a summertime romance and the yearning to experience those days once again.
“Adore You” continues to explore feelings of new love and making a direct connection to someone special with the 25-year-old confessing, “I’d walk through fire for you/Just let me adore you.”
“She” is a melodic ballad that floats along with a deliberate bluesy tone that is passionately punctuated by a blistering guitar solo and the singer-songwriter’s soothing vocals, displaying subtle hints of Pink Floyd through a younger generation’s perspective. It’s a delicious piece of songwriting that is hauntingly beautiful in its complex construction.
With “Treat People with Kindness,” Styles offers an enthusiastic track more suited for the bright lights of Broadway. While it may come across a little cheesy at times, the feel-good message is one we can all get behind as we find our place in this world.
“Lights Up” finds Styles moving on from the past and turning a new page during a moment of self-reflection as he looks to the future and endless possibilities.
Now on his own and doing just fine, Styles embraces his new direction and the chance to shine in the spotlight all alone.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.