Music review: Huey Lewis and the News - ‘Weather’

During my college days, my cassette of “Sports” by Huey Lewis and the News would receive regular playing time on my daily commute from home to campus.
The band’s third release from 1983 featured infectious hits like “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Heart and Soul,” “I Want a New Drug” and “If This Is It.” As a result of the success of the album and MTV videos, the San Francisco-based band became a household name.
Three years later, Huey Lewis and the News would release “Fore!” with signature tracks “Stuck with You,” “Doing It All for My Baby” and “Hip to Be Square,” sealing the band’s ‘80s icon status.
“Weather” is the band’s first album of new material since 2001’s “Plan B.” Containing only seven tracks clocking in at just over 26 minutes, “Weather” proves to be a nostalgic trip that is as short as it is sweet.
Lewis, who was diagnosed with an inner-ear disorder that causes hearing loss, sounds as strong as ever on likable numbers that effortlessly blend pop, soul and R&B.
“Life is short/Let’s take advantage of every opportunity,” sings Lewis on the opener “While We’re Young,” reminding fans (and himself) that the music just might be coming to a close because of his deteriorating hearing condition.
Lewis is at his best on the toe-tapping “Her Love Is Killin’ Me.” Traces of 1982’s “Workin for a Livin’” can be heard on this mid-tempo number about a romantic relationship that’s hard to maintain as the 69-year-old Lewis declares, “And I ain’t but half the man I used to be/Her love is killing me.”
A Motown vibe is demonstrated on “I Am There for You.” Lewis delivers a real charmer about always being there through the good times and the bad.
Fueled by a smooth bass groove and rousing horns, “Remind Me Why I Love You Again” will certainly fill the dance floor, while “Pretty Girls Everywhere” is flat-out fun to sing along to.
“One of the Boys” ends the set with a country flavoring that finds Lewis reminiscing about the early days of his career. He closes on a positive note about his future when he proclaims, “Though I ain't getting any younger, I'm a long way from done.”
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
