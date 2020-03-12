Music review: James Taylor - ‘American Standard’

On his latest album, James Taylor pays tribute to the Great American Songbook and the arrangements that served as an inspiration before he became a songwriter.
“Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon” was my first official introduction to Taylor’s laid-back delivery. The 1971 album cover photo features Taylor as a youthful troubadour ready to experience life’s many adventures. In contrast, “American Standard” shows a seasoned artist, comfortable and fulfilled with the course his musical career has taken him over the years.
Taylor’s current release demonstrates his interpretation of classic arrangements spotlighting his calming and inviting voice that gently infuses satisfying flavorings of folk, pop, Americana and blues into each of the 14 familiar numbers about life, love and the human experience.
The 72-year-old singer-songwriter’s first album since 2015’s reflective “Before This World” could be best described as a charming collection of soothing lullabies for grown-ups.
The opener finds Taylor describing his little slice of paradise with “My Blue Heaven” as he sings, “You’ll see a smiling face, a fireplace, a cozy room/A little love nest nestled where the roses bloom.” It’s a track that fits Taylor’s style perfectly.
Taylor casually strolls through arrangements like “The Nearness of You,” “God Bless the Child,” “Pennies from Heaven” and “It’s Only a Paper Moon.”
The whimsical “As Easy as Rolling Off a Log” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” will bring a smile to your face and add a bounce to your step.
My favorite track of the set is “Teach Me Tonight.” This 1953 jazz standard has been covered by iconic singers such as Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, Nancy Wilson and Nat King Cole. However, it’s Taylor’s comforting tone that conveys an undeniable sincerity that displays a security felt from finding true love.
“Ol’ Man River” also gets the royal treatment from Taylor as it flows effortlessly, navigating the constant twists and turns with a steadfast focus. It’s as if you can hear the water slowly making its way to a final destination.
“The Surrey with the Fringe on Top” by Rodgers and Hammerstein brings the album to a pleasant close as Taylor sings about being a proud beau going all out to make sure his sweetheart is the center of attention as they travel in fine fashion.
Fans can catch the legendary artist perform locally with an appearance at PPG Paints Arena on June 16.
