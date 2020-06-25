“People done gone crazy, people done gone mad/People done forgot the superpowers we all have/We were born to love, not hate/We can decide our fate/And look for the good in everyone and celebrate all our mistakes,” declares Jason Mraz on the title track of his latest release.
The new arrangements from the 43-year-old singer-songwriter provide a calming voice of reason during these unnerving times of social distancing and societal unrest.
“Look for the Good” is the seventh studio effort by Mraz and follows the collection of optimistic messages of hope and love contained on 2018’s “Know.”
A reggae vibe serves as the foundation for the album’s collective tone by comfortably embracing the 12 free-flowing tracks that spread an infectious positivity by encouraging togetherness through our compassionate actions.
“Make Love” outlines the search to discover our calling in this world by using our resources for good and meaningful change through service to others. Mraz sings, “And all I’m supposed to be right now is a giving man.”
A message of unity continues on “My Kind” with Mraz referencing the need to be united by our differences and focused on what can be accomplished when we display an attitude of gratitude.
“Good Old Daze” is a nostalgic trip back to simpler times when a good song could instantly lift your mood and erase away the troubles of the day. Mraz reminds us that those happier times aren’t just in the past. In fact, happiness and comfort can be found in the little things we do on a regular basis. Every day is a good day and should be treasured as a precious gift that keeps on giving.
Mraz is joined by Tiffany Haddish in a celebration of what makes each person uniquely special. “You Do You” is all about feeling confident in our own skin and not having to change just to please someone else as Mraz proclaims, “You do you and I’ll do me/Together we’ll make harmony.”
“Gratitude” is a soulful hymn of praise that brings the set to a spiritual close with Mraz taking a reflective moment to openly thank those people who helped shape his life. “They shaped my life/They made me love who I am,” sings Mraz as he emphasizes the need to never take the things we have for granted.
During these chaotic times, the goodness that surrounds us becomes easily recognizable when our heart houses a desire to look for the good in everyone.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
