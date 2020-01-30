Music review: Little Big Town - ‘Nightfall’

On their last album, the members of Little Big Town were lost in California delivering laid-back songs with a nostalgic feel that carried a hint of Southern California sweetness.
The current release from Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet continues to spotlight the quartet’s lush four-part harmonies that fuel a new set of arrangements detailing life, love and the search for purpose.
“Next to You” opens the album and perfectly sets a soft tone for the rest of the numbers that follow. The song’s gentle beginning ultimately gives way to a gradual build that highlights the ups and downs of maintaining a relationship. In the end, love conquers all when two hearts find one home.
The title track carries a Fleetwood Mac vibe through its description of a perfect evening illuminated by a sky full of shimmering stars and a glowing moon, making it a romantic retreat for soaking in the moment and reflecting on the hopes and dreams fostered by new love.
Alcohol enters the picture on “Over Drinking” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” The former speaks to knocking a few cold ones back in an effort to push through the hurt of a bad romance as the latter addresses a budding friendship with Jose Cuervo, Jim Beam and Jack Daniels and the mischief that follows them on a Saturday night.
“The Daughters” is a powerful arrangement about the expectations that society places on young women and the pressures that increase in an attempt to live up to those unfairly imposed standards.
Things aren’t always as they appear on “Sugar Coat,” an elegant confessional that recalls a wife’s observations on the many cracks forming in her seemingly perfect marriage.
The set comes to a heartbreaking close with “Trouble With Forever.” This fragile tale about a once promising love slowly falling apart, serves as a stark reminder about how real life (if we let it) can methodically erode the blissful magic of a young romance over the years by ushering in doubt and regret, until the love story comes to an abrupt end.
Just like 2017’s “The Breaker,” “Nightfall” is another exceptional album from a band that continues to explore its musical direction.
Little Big Town will make an area appearance at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center on Feb. 1.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.