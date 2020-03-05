Music review: Ozzy Osbourne - ‘Ordinary Man’

On his first solo album since 2010’s “Scream,” Ozzy Osbourne continues to dwell into the darkness that has served him so well over his legendary career.
Considering his recent health setbacks, Osbourne’s new material carries a large emphasis on mortality and living a life of purpose.
The 71-year-old rocker still sounds strong as he packs a substantial punch along with the help of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.
The opener finds Osbourne returning to his early Black Sabbath roots with a nod to “Sweet Leaf” from 1971’s “Master of Reality.” Conveying an unrelenting energy through an ominous warning that details the destruction of drug addiction, “Straight to Hell” features a guest appearance by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.
The power ballad “All My Life” follows with a hefty dose of self-reflection as Osbourne looks to make amends for actions from his past as he declares, “Heaven can take me/But no one can save me from hell again.”
On “Goodbye,” Osbourne takes stock in the totality of his career and his musical contributions as he sings, “The crowd is still waiting/I took my final bow.” In light of his recent tour cancellations, it’s not that surprising of an announcement that possibly it’s time to retire from a life on the road.
The title track spotlights a duet with Elton John on a sweeping ballad that outlines the unpreparedness of becoming a rock star and the uncertainty of wondering what legacy will be left behind. The track features lush orchestration and another solo by Slash.
“Today Is the End” possesses a Metallica vibe as it serves as a searing social commentary on the way we spend more time focused on criminals as opposed to their victims.
Things get chaotic in a hurry on “It’s a Raid.” This rowdy punk-influenced track finds Post Malone joining Osbourne for a profanity-laced tirade that seems more suitable for a Wasted Youth or Anti-Flag album.
“Take What You Want” closes the set in a curious manner with Osbourne, Malone and Travis Scott collaborating on the track that also appears on Malone’s third studio album. It’s a decent song that just feels out of place on an Osbourne offering that showcases some of his best solo work in a long time and reminds Osbourne fans that ordinary is something he could never be.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.