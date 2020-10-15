We’ve seen several sides of Paul Carrack over the course of his impressive musical career.
The English singer, songwriter and instrumentalist found stardom through his involvement with several bands as well as a solo act.
As a member of Ace, Carrack penned and sang the group’s biggest hit “How Long” back in 1974.
Years after Ace disbanded, it was Carrack joining Squeeze and playing keyboards on the band’s fourth album “East Side Story” with Carrack also providing the vocals on the single “Tempted.”
In 1985, Carrack would join Mike and the Mechanics, sharing lead vocals with the equally talented Paul Young. Carrack was front and center on several of the band’s standout tracks such as “Silent Running (On Dangerous Ground)” and “The Living Years.”
Carrack’s latest release was recorded live in Germany as part of a television special and features the SWR Big Band and Strings assisting Carrack as he displays his versatility and talent for masterfully handling a variety of musical styles.
The 13-track set possesses elements of blues, swing and jazz on numbers effortlessly reimagined by Carrack with a sophisticated smoothness that is simultaneously elegant, hip and timeless.
Album highlights include Carrack’s sparkling performances on the memorable standards “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “Danny Boy” and “At Last.”
The 69-year-old singer’s golden voice is still as vibrant as ever on stellar tracks like “Sticks and Stones,” spotlighting the SWR Big Band and Strings, a soulful cover of Nick Lowe’s “What’s Shakin’ on the Hill” and a heartfelt version of “For All We Know,” previously recorded by Donny Hathaway.
As an added bonus, Carrack performs a stirring rendition of “Love Will Keep Us Alive.” The tender ballad was co-written by Carrack and was recorded by the Eagles for 1994’s “Hell Freezes Over.”
The album comes to a touching close with Carrack offering up an intimate version of “The Living Years.” The emotion of dealing with unresolved conflict and regret serves as a haunting reminder to make the most of each day and not to take anyone for granted.
Here’s hoping that Carrack continues to show his many sides.
