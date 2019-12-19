Music review: Rick Wakeman – ‘Christmas Portraits’

As Christmas Day draws near, here is another of my Christmas music recommendations to help set the proper festive mood.
The new album from Rick Wakeman is sure to calm the soul by providing a tranquil tone during those hectic and stressful days leading up to Christmas.
It’s no secret that one of my favorite Christmas Eve traditions is listening to Handel’s “Messiah” as I prepare for midnight Mass. It’s a routine that my family has embraced, bringing comfort, reflection and a sense of sincere thanksgiving for the true gift we were given on that miraculous day when Jesus was born.
Wakeman’s new holiday offering might just become part of a new tradition as required listening on Christmas morning.
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Yes, Wakeman served as the group’s keyboardist and impressed fans with his musical prowess on albums such as “Fragile” and “Tales from Topographic Oceans.” The former is a favorite album of mine to listen to with headphones.
On his latest effort, the English musician, songwriter, producer and author personally selects some of his most-cherished holiday tracks and masterfully arranges them into stunning solo piano performances.
“Christmas Portraits” is the third installment of recent piano albums from Wakeman, following 2017’s “Piano Portraits” and 2018’s “Piano Odyssey."
“The First Noel” opens the set with Wakeman giving the traditional Christmas classic a fashionable infusion of grace and charm that provides a spiritual serenity that carries over to the rest of the arrangements that follow.
My favorite track is a divine reworking of “We Three Kings.” The story detailing the account of the gifts delivered to Mary’s baby by the Magi never fails to give me reason to pause and remember the many blessings in my life.
Other highlights include Wakeman’s lovely versions of “O Holy Night,” “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “A Winter’s Tale.”
“Christmas Portraits” eloquently demonstrates Wakeman’s true gift and is the perfect soundtrack for holiday decorating, baking, wrapping presents and entertaining family and friends during a special meal.
Enhance your holiday moments this year with music that allows the spirit of Christmas to fill your heart and remind you of the true reason for the season.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
