Music review: The Boomtown Rats – ‘Citizens of Boomtown’

I guess it’s only fitting that the Boomtown Rats released a new album during the Year of the Rat. Thirty-six years after “In the Long Grass,” the Irish band makes a surprising comeback with a solid effort that recalls the glory days when tracks like “Rat Trap,” “She’s So Modern” and “I Don’t Like Mondays” propelled the group to fame in the late 1970s.
With the exception of Johnnie Fingers and Gerry Cott, the original lineup from 1977’s debut album returns to the studio to produce “Citizens of Boomtown.” The latest offering demonstrates the boys can still raise eyebrows with Bob Geldof leading the charge and still sounding terrific and relevant. I grin as I write this, realizing that many younger readers are completely unaware of Geldof’s contribution to music or his dedication to humanitarian outreach.
“Trash Glam Baby” opens the set with a retro vibe that evokes traces of early New York
Dolls, Mott the Hoople and David Bowie through its nonchalant attitude of complete coolness.
“Sweet Thing” is a mysterious and moody love song that follows with a gritty guitar lead that fuels Geldof’s vocals as he professes, “The world looks so much better when I’ve got you in my sights.”
“Monster Monkeys” kicks things up a notch as Geldof successfully channels moments of Jim Morrison on this chaotic tune that is dark, yet still manages to stir up the urge to shake your money maker with an infectious beat that simply won’t quit.
“Passing Through” changes the mood with gracious piano accompaniment and a haunting vocal performance by Geldof. It’s a soothing charmer that carries a Bowie influence during flashes of stylish sophistication.
“Here’s a Postcard” reminds me of vintage Bob Dylan as the track breezes through at a brisk pace while highlighting the adventures of a nomadic lifestyle that embraces life on the road.
“K.I.S.S.” proves to be the only misstep on the album. It starts off promising enough as a rockish singalong that quickly transitions to a cheesy pop groove before yielding to unexpected moments of rap.
Fortunately, there’s a lot more to praise than there is to criticize, making the return of the Boomtown Rats all the more sweeter.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.