Music review: The Cadillac Three - ‘Country Fuzz’

I might be a little late to the party, but I’m certainly happy now that I’m here.
The Cadillac Three’s latest album is basically one continuous honky-tonk Saturday night soundtrack that spills over into Sunday morning.
“Country Fuzz” is my first introduction to the band that released its self-titled debut album back in 2013, blending elements of country and rock into a distinct signature sound.
The fourth offering from the Tennessee trio is full of Southern swagger that robustly captures all the key ingredients to having a successful evening out with the boys. In fact, one of the numbers is aptly called “All the Makin’s of a Saturday Night.”
“Well, I sure am thirsty,” declares frontman Jaren Johnston, immediately establishing the tone on the set opener. “Bar Round Here” is all about having a little bit of cash in your pocket and finding just the right spot that serves them cold and plays the music loud.
The boys get support from Chris Janson and Travis Tritt on “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy.” The rousing tongue-in-cheek arrangement outlines the difficulties of spending your days with a pretty girl by your side enjoying a cold beverage and a little NASCAR. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.
“Crackin’ Cold Ones with the Boys” is a celebratory number that would be a better title for the album with the band reviewing a checklist that covers ice, coolers, cases of cold domestic gold, girls and tunes.
“Slow Rollin’” and “Blue El Camino” are smooth car tracks that detail the importance of owning a ride that catches everyone’s attention as you cruise down the main drag with your best girl by your side and the stereo cranked.
“Back Home” finds the band taking a break from partying to reminisce about the virtues of living in a small town. It’s a spot where the back roads lead to comforting places like the corner car lot, beauty shop and boot shack.
While party anthems may dominate the album, “Labels” is a standout track that addresses the dangers of placing people in certain categories based on their appearance instead of taking the time to know and understand the real person inside.
In the end, “Country Fuzz” delivers a musical buzz that lingers long after last call.
Clint Rhodes is the Herald-Standard music reviewer. He can be reached at clinton43@me.com.
