The annual Party at The Palace will go on this year, albeit virtually.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s signature fundraising gala at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg will be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature live performances, special guest speakers, raffles and an auction.
It will be streamed for free on Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s YouTube channel and on the Trust and The Palace Theatre’s Facebook pages.
“Even during a pandemic, our goal has remained the same - to provide accessible entertainment and art for the community,” stated Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “With this year’s virtual Party at The Palace, we will be able to feature more entertainment and reach more community members than we ever have before. Money raised during the fundraiser will not only help us continue to offer performances at The Palace Theatre, but also assist in initiatives such as Art in the Alley, Wings Across Westmoreland, Incubator for the Arts, and various free community events like our TGIS free summer concerts, Greensburg ArtsWalk, and Music Fest.”
Festivities will highlight regional talent with musical performances by Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, Stage Right! Sensations, Gary Pratt, Jacian Blaze, and other local musicians, as well as a magical act by Samuel Oplinger. The evening will also feature a very special appearance by songwriter, singer, and frontman for The Clarks Scott Blasey.
To help promote small businesses and restaurants in the community, featured raffle baskets will consist of locally made or produced items. This year’s basket of cheer will be filled exclusively with beverages from area brewing companies, wineries and distilleries; another basket will contain gift cards to area restaurants and goodies from local shops and vendors.
“For 16 years, Party at The Palace served as a catalyst for community leaders, patrons, and the general public to rally together and support the arts,” said Peg Colosimo, chair of the event. “Not holding the event was not an option, especially given the current world crisis and suspension of in-person performances and art celebrations since the beginning of 2020. Although this year’s event will be virtual, people will still have the opportunity to come together once again to support Westmoreland Cultural Trust and the historic Palace Theatre.”
The public can be a part of the event by purchasing a VIP ticket or Main Event ticket that includes access to a special “Zoom Room.” Attendees will be featured live during the virtual event via a Zoom call while celebrating from the comforts of their own home.
VIP tickets are $100 per household and include a $50 J.Corks gift card, 25 raffle ticket entries, and early VIP Zoom Room access at 7 p.m. which will feature entertainment and a special guest attendee. Main Event tickets are $50 per household and include a $25 Westmoreland Cultural Trust/Palace Theatre gift card, 15 raffle ticket entries, and Zoom Room access during the evening. Only a limited quantity of tickets are available.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000. Raffle tickets entries will also be available for purchase.
