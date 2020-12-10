Penn State Fayette’s student theater group will present the play “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” in a Zoom broadcast on Dec. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.
The dramatic comedy, written by Qui Nguyen, tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her home in Ohio following the death of her sister Tilly. She finds a Dungeons & Dragons notebook and stumbles into the same adventures her sister used as a refuge.
The Lion Players are advised by Daniel Krack, assistant teaching professor of English. Krack holds an undergraduate degree in theater performance and has produced 24 high school theater productions over the last 15 years. This will be his first production at Penn State Fayette.
“In the spring, our previous show was shut down after two rehearsals because of the pandemic,” he said. “No one thought of pursuing a virtual production. We were all just thinking about how to teach and work in a virtual world.”
But as the campus rapidly adapted to new limitations, Krack came upon the script, which Nguyen had adapted specifically for virtual production.
“I chose it because it features strong female characters, LGBTQ issues, mental health issues and personal relationships,” he said. “Here we have women taking charge of the situations presented without a man’s help.”
The virtual production presented plenty of challenges, among them connectivity issues and figuring out how to simulate authentic human contact through a screen.
“This is a theatrical debut for some of our cast. As I say to all of my actors, you must really listen to each other and react naturally. You still have to make eye contact,” said Krack.
Zoom backgrounds were used to simulate sets, and sound effects were added to enhance the scenes.
The virtual performances are free and open to the community. To receive the Zoom link and password for admission, or to inquire about the Lion Players, email Daniel Krack at dxk75@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.