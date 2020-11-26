For those yearning for the Christmas tradition of “The Nutcracker,” Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is offering a free, virtual performance this holiday season.
“Fireside Nutcracker” is based on Terrence S. Orr’s “The Nutcracker,” adapting the ballet for film. It will feature Tchaikovsky’s score, and will be performed by PBT. The show will available to stream at no cost to patrons between Dec. 17 and Dec. 31.
“When we started the process of adapting Terrence S. Orr’s ‘Nutcracker’ to be viewed as a film, none of us had ever created a ballet for film before,” PBT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe said. “And during these unprecedented times, we had the extra complication of adjusting the choreography to make it safe for our dancers and socially distant where needed.”
Adjustments to choreography were made to accommodate safety restrictions like social distancing and masking. Lead couples were cast using pairs of cohabitating dancers, to limit close contact between dancers outside of a single household.
Many of “The Nutcracker’s” most iconic scenes feature PBT’s corps de ballet in close formation. To adhere to social distancing protocols, these scenes were filmed with fewer dancers interacting at once and will be seamlessly stitched together to recreate classic dances for the audience to experience from a new perspective.
Filming began in October at the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University.
“It was a wonderful month-long process of discovery for everyone,” Jaffe said, “and we all felt good about the work. But, the people who shined the most were our dancers and our children who took part in the filming.”
The theatre’s education department has created more than a dozen Nutcracker-themed programs, available to the public for $5 each.
News of the streaming holiday classic came as PBT canceled the remainder of its 2020-21 season, including performances of “Cinderella” and “Alice in Wonderland.”
The theater plans to present an Open Air Series in the spring.
Registration for the “Fireside Nutcracker” performance and more information on the educational programs can be found at pbt.org/nutcracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.