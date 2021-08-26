The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Thursday guests attending indoor performances at the Benedum Center, Heinz Hall, August Wilson African American Cultural Center and other venues in the city’s Cultural District will be required to provide proof of vaccination.
Masks will also be required inside venues should levels of community COVID-19 transmission in Allegheny County reach “substantial” or “high” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some events will require audience members to remain masked regardless of community spread.
The vaccine and masking policies will start Sept. 17 and are set to run through at least Nov. 30.
Guests will be required to be fully vaccinated, with the exception of children under the age of 12 or individuals with a medical condition or a religious belief that prevents vaccination. Guests who fall into one of the latter two categories must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time.
All staff, volunteers and artists in Cultural District venues are required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks when they are not performing.
