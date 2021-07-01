The Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center reopens Saturday, with the premiere of "The Search for Snow," a documentary about adaptable wildlife that depend on snow for survival.
The Rangos boasts a 70-by 38-foot screen and a Dolby Atmos surround sound system with 45 speakers. The average giant screen has 14.
For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
