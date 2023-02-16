“When it gets tough, gotta get a little love/Put some up in your giddy, giddy up,” announces Shania Twain on the opening track of her first album in six years.
After a health scare caused by Lyme disease left her vocal cords damaged and threatened to derail her career, the Canadian singer-songwriter has battled back to reclaim the spotlight and her country music icon status.
Following Taylor Swift’s successful lead of blurring the lines between country and pop, the 57-year-old Twain demonstrates she still has the charisma to deliver arrangements that appeal to a wide audience.
“Queen of Me” is Twain’s sixth studio release and a crossover delight that shows how she’s evolved musically since her self-titled debut in 1993.
The title track is a self-empowering anthem that has Twain declaring her independence by making her own rules as she speaks to being blessed with a wonderful life and an abundance of opportunities ahead. She doesn’t need a king because she is indeed a queen.
The sentiments of good fortune again are echoed on “Got It Good” with Twain declaring, “I've got it good/Better than I thought I ever would.” With confidence coming through loud and clear in her voice, it’s obvious she is happy and content with herself at this stage in the game.
Twain penned “Inhale/Exhale Air” in reference to her near-death experience with COVID-19 during the pandemic. It’s a declaration to appreciate the simple things in life and a reminder not to take a minute for granted as she sings, “Taste it, don't waste it/Take it all in while you can.”
“Last Day of Summer” possesses a sincere innocence when reflecting back on a past relationship and what could have been as summer slowly yields to September and new adventures.
“Best Friend” finds Twain being a supportive companion during a difficult time proclaiming, “Just remember who you got/When you feel a little lost, I'll find you.”
“The Hardest Stone” brings the set to a solemn close with Twain realizing the hardest stone to turn is the heart as she begins to let go and move on from a past relationship.
Area fans get the chance to see Twain up close and personal when she performs in Burgettstown on July 13.
