Young artists from Fayette and Westmoreland counties will be featured in an exhibit at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier from Feb. 12 through April 18.
This year’s “Artists of the 21st Century” will be the museum’s 23rd annual exhibition.
An opening reception will celebrate the artists from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, with a suggested donation of $1 per person in support of the exhibition. Registration is encouraged, but not required at www.sama-art.org/event-list.
Each district is permitted to submit up to 25 individual projects and two group projects. Held in conjunction with National Youth Art Month, the exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA’s Arts-in-Education or Artist-in-Residence program. Through the programs, SAMA educators and professional artists travel to public and parochial schools to provide lessons designed to enhance students’ understanding of art creation, technique, history, criticism, and aesthetics. SAMA’s award-winning education initiative is the largest of its kind in the Commonwealth.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier, PA 15658. The hours of operation are 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. , Tuesday through Saturday. SAMA is following CDC COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing recommendations. The museum is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow us to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.
This project was made possible through the AIE Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency. State government funding for the arts depends upon an annual appropriation by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. The PCA Arts-in-Education Partner in this region is the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
