Simply Queen Live Tribute will play a free show at Penn State Fayette’s Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks.
According to the band, “Simply Queen faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, capturing the experience that filled stadiums around the world.”
“The annual Concert on the Lawn has become a highly anticipated event in our region,” said Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer. “After a year of postponement, we are looking forward to welcoming our community back onto campus and safely celebrating the beginning of a new academic year.”
Alumni and family are invited to attend a barbecue preceding the performance at 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required at a fee of $20 per adult. Alumni will be provided a reserved concert viewing area. Call 724-430-4190 to register.
Masking and physical distancing are currently not required outdoors. However, all students, faculty, staff and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — are required to wear masks when inside university buildings.
Event details are subject to change if state and federal health guidelines change.
Community members may begin entering the Lemont Furnace campus at 6 p.m. Coolers are prohibited. Parking is limited; carpooling is encouraged.
