The aluminum pole, airing of grievances and feats of strength are upon us on Dec. 23.
It’s “a Festivus for the rest of us,” as “Seinfeld’s” Frank Costanza would say.
The made up holiday was popularized by the sitcom in the ninth season episode “The Strike.” Written by Dan O’Keefe, the episode recalled a tradition started by his father in the 1960s. Festivus was his father’s created secular celebration that removed the commercialism of the Christmas season.
While the “Seinfeld” episode added the unadorned Festivus pole to the tradition, it’s other traditions (feats of strength and airing of grievances) were parts of O’Keefe’s celebrations growing up, he told The New York Times in 2004.
He told the newspaper that his family’s celebration centered on putting a clock in a bag and nailing it to a wall – and even as an adult, he still wasn’t quite sure what it symbolized.
The Festivus airing of grievances, which includes unloading a year’s worth of disappointments onto those who dealt them, and feats of strength by way of a wrestling match with the head of the household, were part of both the “Seinfeld” episode and the original O’Keefe celebration, he said.
Perhaps those things don’t exactly encompass the holiday spirit, but the episode is a must-watch if anyone in need of a good laugh.
“Seinfeld” is available to stream on a variety of platforms, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV and Google Play.
Other (less polarizing) reasons to celebrate include:
n Dec. 17: National Maple Syrup Day, Wright Brothers Day
n Dec. 18: National Twin Day, Answer the Phone Like Buddy The Elf Day, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
n Dec. 19: National Hard Cady Day, National Oatmeal Muffin Day, National Emo Day
n Dec. 20: National Sangria Day, Dot Your I’s Day, Go Caroling Day
n Dec. 21: Crossword Puzzle Day, Humbug Day, National Flashlight Day
n Dec. 22: National Date Nut Bread Day, National Cookie Exchange Day
n Dec. 23: Festivus, National Pfeffernusse Day,
